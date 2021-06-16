Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) dropped 4.3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 16,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,632,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Specifically, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

