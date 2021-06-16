Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BVN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.08. 26,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,736. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

