Concord Wealth Partners Sells 67 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $161,125,449 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,514.40. 79,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,537.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,363.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

