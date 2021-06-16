Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Shares of CNDT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 890,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25. Conduent has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Conduent by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 664,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 37.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

