Connectome Achieves Market Cap of $176,738.76 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, Connectome has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $176,738.76 and $594,119.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.14 or 0.00769055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00083798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

CNTM is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

