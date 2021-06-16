Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $244.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.09. 37,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.54. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

