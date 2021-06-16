Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 15.9% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Constellium by 33.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Constellium by 72.6% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,380,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 580,921 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 189.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 175,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 27.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 53,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $20.20. 33,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,637. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 2.63. Constellium has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

