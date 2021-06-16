Contrasting CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CCUR and Blucora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00

Blucora has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Blucora’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than CCUR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCUR and Blucora’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A Blucora $754.95 million 1.18 -$342.76 million $0.91 20.16

CCUR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blucora.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% Blucora 0.05% 13.35% 4.52%

Volatility and Risk

CCUR has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blucora beats CCUR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement plan services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

