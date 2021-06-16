Contrasting FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FedNat and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat -25.60% -52.66% -7.05% Donegal Group 7.54% 9.22% 2.19%

40.8% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of FedNat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FedNat pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. FedNat pays out -3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Donegal Group has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Donegal Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

FedNat has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FedNat and Donegal Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat 0 1 1 0 2.50 Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FedNat currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. Given FedNat’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FedNat is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FedNat and Donegal Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat $432.23 million 0.18 -$78.16 million ($5.21) -0.85 Donegal Group $777.82 million 0.61 $52.81 million $1.76 8.74

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat. FedNat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Donegal Group beats FedNat on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania.

