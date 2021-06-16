Contrasting LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) & Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and LPL Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $3.43 billion 3.57 $468.20 million $5.27 21.74 LPL Financial $5.87 billion 1.88 $472.64 million $6.46 21.41

LPL Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. LPL Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cboe Global Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LPL Financial has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of LPL Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of LPL Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cboe Global Markets and LPL Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 3 5 9 0 2.35 LPL Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75

Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus price target of $105.81, indicating a potential downside of 7.64%. LPL Financial has a consensus price target of $145.72, indicating a potential upside of 5.35%. Given LPL Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than Cboe Global Markets.

Dividends

Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. LPL Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cboe Global Markets pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LPL Financial pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LPL Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and LPL Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 12.72% 16.72% 8.98% LPL Financial 7.30% 39.31% 7.92%

Summary

LPL Financial beats Cboe Global Markets on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment offers pan-European listed equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The company also provides advisory platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers money market programs; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services to trusts for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

