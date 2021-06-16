Contrasting Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Monroe Capital pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Monroe Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Invesco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Monroe Capital and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital 76.18% 12.60% 5.11% Invesco 14.32% 11.70% 3.45%

Risk and Volatility

Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Monroe Capital and Invesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Invesco 2 6 3 0 2.09

Invesco has a consensus target price of $22.05, indicating a potential downside of 23.98%. Given Invesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invesco is more favorable than Monroe Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Invesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monroe Capital and Invesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $61.58 million 3.86 $1.65 million $1.47 7.59 Invesco $6.15 billion 2.18 $761.60 million $1.93 15.03

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Monroe Capital. Monroe Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Invesco beats Monroe Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

