Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. Purchases 50,000 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CORT opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 368,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,660,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.