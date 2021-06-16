Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. Purchases 50,000 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CORT opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
