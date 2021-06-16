Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.93, but opened at $22.83. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 6,556 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,179,350. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

