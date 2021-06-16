Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $47.81

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.81, but opened at $46.66. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 2,979 shares changing hands.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 107.90 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.