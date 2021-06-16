Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO John P. Zimmer Purchases 3,000 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO John P. Zimmer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,285.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.83 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

