Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 78,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,254. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

