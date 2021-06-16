Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 112,113 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,113 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for 2.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $73,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.58. 12,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

