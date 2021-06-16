Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $33.27 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

NYSE:V traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $231.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,666. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $450.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.02.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

