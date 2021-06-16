Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 471.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,009 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,297 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $43,087,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 56.8% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.72.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 297,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,350,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.03. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

