Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Corteva by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,448,000 after buying an additional 570,419 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

NYSE CTVA opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

