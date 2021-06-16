CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Set to Split on Monday, June 28th

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 25th.

CoStar Group stock opened at $868.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $862.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $662.04 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 147.95, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.83.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.