Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 3,017 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,700. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The firm has a market cap of $174.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

