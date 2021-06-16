Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 218,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEQP. Truist upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

