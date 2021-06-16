Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 60,696 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.
CRCT traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 773,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,343. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $38.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
