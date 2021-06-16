Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 60,696 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.

CRCT traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 773,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,343. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $38.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

