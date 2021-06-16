Critical Analysis: Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) versus Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and Novanta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 517.12 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -109.67 Novanta $590.62 million 8.08 $44.52 million $1.95 69.16

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advent Technologies and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 89.13%. Novanta has a consensus price target of $109.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.18%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Novanta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Novanta 7.34% 15.66% 8.37%

Summary

Novanta beats Advent Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The company's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless, recorder, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. Its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, servo drives, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, Celera Motion, MicroE, Zettlex, Applimotion, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

