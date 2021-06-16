Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CRECF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 111,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,652. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12.
About Critical Elements Lithium
Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.