Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRECF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 111,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,652. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

