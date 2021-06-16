Critical Review: Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) vs. Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Vapotherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$49.85 million ($2.14) -8.06 Vapotherm $125.73 million 4.81 -$51.50 million ($1.99) -11.73

Pulse Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pulse Biosciences and Vapotherm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pulse Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.28%. Vapotherm has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.15%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Vapotherm.

Risk & Volatility

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.62, meaning that its stock price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -190.46% -98.01% Vapotherm -34.60% -35.95% -21.49%

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of intermittent and continuous aerosol nebulization by limiting condensate management; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Exeter, New Hampshire.

