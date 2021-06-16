Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.57.

Shares of CRON opened at C$10.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$6.55 and a one year high of C$20.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.96.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

