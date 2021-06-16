Crust Shadow Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.97 Million (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 39% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $11.97 million and approximately $86,627.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 67.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.14 or 0.00769055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00083798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

