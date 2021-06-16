CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in May

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the May 13th total of 308,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,337.0 days.

CTRRF remained flat at $$13.93 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27.

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

