Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 144,401 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $120,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $115.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.32. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

