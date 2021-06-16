Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.73. 33,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,767. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

