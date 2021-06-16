Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,163,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $149,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 530,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19, a PEG ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock worth $66,423,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

