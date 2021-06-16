Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce sales of $50.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.90 million to $50.40 million. Cutera posted sales of $26.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $206.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $212.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $227.85 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $236.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter.

CUTR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 79,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

