CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Sells $52,806.96 in Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 12,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $52,806.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CVV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,459. CVD Equipment Co. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth $52,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

