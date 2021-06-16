CWV Chain Market Cap Hits $6.93 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $6.93 million and $13,665.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00059850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00144725 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00179214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.99 or 0.00919824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,650.61 or 0.99866601 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.