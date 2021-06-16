Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.40). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

CYCC stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $61.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

