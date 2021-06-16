Cyclone Protocol Market Cap Tops $9.12 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $715.09 or 0.01846679 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $730,248.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,750 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

