Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $29.89

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $28.70. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 10,129 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,575,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,120,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

