Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Dalrada stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,410. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 8.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41. Dalrada has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.51.
About Dalrada
