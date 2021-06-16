Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Dalrada stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,410. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 8.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41. Dalrada has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

Get Dalrada alerts:

About Dalrada

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. It produces heater/chiller units that provide simultaneous heating and cooling without the need for combustion or the burning of fossil fuels. The company also develops health care products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.