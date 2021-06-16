Daniel A. Halftermeyer Sells 200 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $17,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,795,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AIN opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

