Daniel Ramos Sells 6,480 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

