DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 174.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 235,628 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.18% of DCP Midstream worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. 1,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

