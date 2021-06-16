DecentBet Trading 79.4% Higher Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 79.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $300,697.91 and $227.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.81 or 0.00764909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.34 or 0.07754949 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

