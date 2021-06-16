Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 13th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYLLF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 241,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,905. Deep Yellow has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

