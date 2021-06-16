Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
NYSE:VMM opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $13.99.
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
