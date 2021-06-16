Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.16. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 37,789 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $215.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. Analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.