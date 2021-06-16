Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Denny’s by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Denny’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

DENN opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.78, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

