Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $27.04

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.04, but opened at $27.99. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 328 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,127,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

