Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE DM opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 327.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 76,619.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 255.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 729,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

